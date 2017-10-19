| by Jack Landau |

Construction of DevMcGill's Arthaus Residences at Arts Court has come a long way in our nation's capital, now topped out at 23 storeys and partially clad. The Downtown Ottawa mixed-use project began construction in 2015, and is now heading for an early 2018 completion. Designed by the team of Montréal-based Régis Côté et Associés, Toronto-based KPMB Architects, and Ottawa-based Barry Padolsky Associates Inc. Architects, the project's mix of uses includes a Le Germain luxury hotel, new spaces for the University of Ottawa and the Ottawa Art Gallery, retail space, and 88 condominium units on the tower's upper levels.

Cladding installation on ArtHaus in Ottawa, image courtesy of DevMcGill

The photo above reveals that exterior cladding now covers much of the tower's lower half, while the installation of punched windows has sealed off the interior spaces from the coming winter weather, allowing work to advance on the building's interiors.

Interior finishing underway for ArtHaus in Ottawa, image courtesy of DevMcGill

Drywall installation and painting is underway throughout the hotel levels, while kitchen and bathroom installation has begun for residential suites on floors 15 through 18. Above, mechanical systems and early interior elements are underway on levels 19 through 23.

Kitchen taking shape in a unit at ArtHaus, image courtesy of DevMcGill

Elevator installation has begun, with the first one to be put into operation in the coming weeks. Once the project's elevators are up and running, the construction hoist used to shuttle personnel and equipment up and down the exterior of the tower can be removed.

Elevators at ArtHaus, image courtesy of DevMcGill

