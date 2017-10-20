| by Jack Landau |

In August, as marketing began, we got a first look at new renderings and the start of marketing for Peter and Adelaide by Graywood Developments, a 47-storey BBB Architects-designed condominium development named for its location in Toronto's Entertainment District. With the project now accepting registrations, details of the planned amenity spaces by interior designers U31 and landscape architects The MBTW Group and being released.

Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

The project will offer a range of indoor and outdoor spaces, many to be located on the 3rd floor of the building. Peter and Adelaide will offer a party room with a demonstration kitchen, dining room, a lounge with an adjacent outdoor terrace, and a gym with views both onto Adelaide Street West and an internal courtyard.

Party room at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

The third floor will also offer an outdoor yoga space, partially sheltered from wind, and featuring a landscaped border of greenery.

Outdoor yoga space at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

Arguably the standout space from among the released amenity renderings is the 17th floor outdoor swimming pool and lounging area. Including cabanas, it is located atop the building's shorter volume with faces south onto Adelaide. Residents enjoying the pool will have dramatic urban views through the surrounding Entertainment District towers.

17th floor outdoor pool at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

Another newly released rendering reveals a public space that will be enjoyed by everybody. A brick-lined pedestrian mews animated with retail—quite possibly cafes and restaurants—will run along the west side of the property north from Adelaide, offering playful lighting and places to relax.

Pedestrian mews at Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood

