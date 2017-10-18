| by Jack Landau |

Launched in 2015 and under construction since 2016, East United Condos by SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes will soon be climbing into the air at Parliament and Adelaide, just east of Downtown Toronto. When we last checked in on the 21-storey Giannone Petricone Associates-designed development back in April, forming activity had begun for the project's four-level underground garage. In the months since, forming work on it has largely wrapped up, and the first above-grade elements are now taking shape.

Parliament Street frontage of East United Condos, image by Jack Landau

The project's stepped massing places the bulk of the density at the east end of the site, fronting onto the west side of Parliament Street, just north of Adelaide. Here, the project will feature a five-storey podium, with the tower stepped back above.

Facing west across Parliament Street at East United Condos, image by Jack Landau

While East United's ground floor walls and columns have begun to appear, still to materialize are a pair of rounded columns at the north and south ends of the Parliament frontage, which will support a cantilevered second level.

Walls and columns taking shape on the ground floor of East United Condos, image by Jack Landau

At the other end of the site fronting Berkeley Street, the west facade and a portion of the south facade of the 1906-built Christie, Brown & Co. Stables have been secured with steel bracing to support them until new structure behind will incorporate them into the new development.

Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building, image by Jack Landau

The stables' interior has been gutted in anticipation of demolition of the building's east and north walls, along with the easternmost part of the south facade. The demolished sections of the building will be reconstructed and reconnected with the preserved sections during the later stages of construction.

Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building, image by Jack Landau

The project will bring a significant boost of density to the site with 279 condominium suites. Once complete, the are behind heritage frontage Berkeley Street will be home to 824 m² of commercial office space, while the Parliament Street frontage will support 207 m² of retail space.

East United Condos, image courtesy of SigNature/Berkshire Axis/Andiel

