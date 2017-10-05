| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area has become one of the hottest development nodes in the city, with a number of new projects under construction in advance of the planned 2021 opening of the Crosstown LRT. The latest project to begin construction in the area is Lash Group Of Companies' Distinction Condos, a 19-storey condominium development coming to the northeast corner of Lillian Street and Soudan Avenue, a few blocks south of Eglinton and west of Mt. Pleasant.

Before the development can rise 72.5 metres into the neighbourhood skyline, the site must be cleared of a block of existing semi-detached homes fronting onto Soudan Avenue. Demolition activity began on Tuesday morning, when the first cuts were made into the westernmost semi-detached building at 132 Soudan.

Demolition begins for Distinction Condos, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

By the end of the work day on Tuesday, the west half of the semi had been taken down, with piles of bricks and the shared wall dividing the halves of the building all that remained. The demolition of the remaining houses will be followed by backfilling of the site, paving the way for shoring and excavation of the building's four-and-a-half level underground parking garage.

Demolition for Distinction Condos, image by Forum contributor Fidlefadle

The Giannone Petricone Associates-designed project will introduce 160 new homes to the Yonge and Eglinton area, the units coming in a mix of 86 one-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 50 m², 68 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 73 m², and 6 three-or-more-bedroom units with average sizes of 111 m². Residents of these units will have access to a number of amenities housed on the ground, second, and fourth floors, as well as an outdoor rooftop amenity deck atop the building.

Distinction Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

