| by Jack Landau |

The Don River Valley gets its own artistic curator; Ontario moves to tighten rules around real estate agents 'double-ending,' but won't ban the practice; Toronto city council votes for report to speed up road safety plan; and more news:

Anti-Rob Ford crowd may not forgive Mayor John Tory for his calculated politicking: DiManno (Toronto Star)

'A new wave of thinking about our ravines': The Don River Valley gets its own artistic curator (Metro News)

If Toronto is waging war on the car, why are drivers the only ones racking up the body count?: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Ontario moves to tighten rules around real estate agents 'double-ending,' but won't ban the practice (CBC News)

“Rent control vs. housing supply” is the debate landlords and developers want us to have (Torontoist)

Toronto city council votes for report to speed up road safety plan (Toronto Star)

Google firm poised to invest in high-tech Toronto neighbourhood (Metro News)

Oakville man sues town over six-digit home repairs (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Sales for 125 Greenwich Launch as Construction Resumes (New York)

Rental Project Proposed to Replace East Vancouver Dairy Queen (Vancouver)

Capturing Seven Years of Growth From the Calgary Tower (Calgary)

The Metamorphosis of the Fox Towers (Edmonton)