| by Jack Landau |

Fate of Bloor St. bike lanes hangs in balance, number of users revealed next week; Toronto home prices rebound sharply after short slump; Trying to Fix a Bad Land-Use Plan With a Bad Transit Plan; and more news:

Commuters who transfer between GO Transit and TTC to get fare discount (Globe and Mail)

Fate of Bloor St. bike lanes hangs in balance, number of users revealed next week (Toronto Star)

Toronto home prices rebound sharply after short slump (Globe and Mail)

How should Toronto balance urban growth and environmental protection? (Torontoist)

National housing agency looks to Airbnb for help to boost number of affordable units (Toronto Star)

Canada’s tallest condo tower, 1 Bloor West, set to rise in Toronto (Globe and Mail)

Trying to Fix a Bad Land-Use Plan With a Bad Transit Plan (Torontoist)

Volunteer bike counters step up to gather the data the city should be collecting: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Photos Highlight Dramatic Curves of UNStudio-Designed Raffles City (Hangzhou)

Parq Vancouver 'Integrated Resort Complex' Opens (Vancouver)

How Patients Informed the Colourful Design of Alberta Children's Hospital (Calgary)

Edmonton International Airport's Office and Control Tower Hits the Tarmac with Flair (Edmonton)