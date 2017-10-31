| by Jack Landau |

Friends of beloved blind therapy dog want him immortalized in Berczy Park; Sneak peek at Toronto-York Spadina subway extension draws crowds; 50 TTC routes exceed crowding standards; and more news:

Friends of beloved blind therapy dog want him immortalized in Berczy Park (Metro News)

Distracted-walking bill would see Toronto pedestrians fined for looking at devices (Globe and Mail)

Sneak peek at Toronto-York Spadina subway extension draws crowds (Metro News)

Civic Tech: A list of questions we’d like Sidewalk Labs to answer (Torontoist)

Toronto's future bears a strong resemblance to the past: Hume (Toronto Star)

Love by design: How Rob Shostak's city-centric Halloween costumes are a love letter to Toronto (Metro News)

50 TTC routes exceed crowding standards (Toronto Star)

Section of Lower Simcoe closed for Gardiner off-ramp construction (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Stacked Cube Highrise Launches in Montreal's Nuns' Island (Montreal)

Anthem Properties' New North Vancouver Development Falling into Place (Vancouver)

ONE Properties Proposes Three-Tower Development for the Beltline (Calgary)

Presentation Centre Opens for SKY Residences atop Stantec Tower (Edmonton)