| by Jack Landau |

Toronto-York Spadina subway extension lures crowds with station sneak peeks (Toronto Star)

Will Toronto invest in its future? (Torontoist)

Census shows big changes in Scarborough’s Little China (Metro News)

Parents want developers to kick in and help expand overcrowded Toronto schools (Toronto Star)

Meet Toronto’s deputants, a little band of oddballs and obsessives who help keep politicians honest (Globe and Mail)

Queen West artists stand against demolition of studio space (Toronto Star)

Historicist: Fixing the Broken Column (Torontoist)

TTC closure on Line 1 causes frustration for commuters (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Supertall Ceramic Facade to be Constructed in Dubai (Dubai)

Temporary Modular Housing Coming to Cambie and West 57th Avenue (Vancouver)

AVLI on Atlantic Builds Upon Valued Inglewood Assets (Calgary)

Councillors Pitch Idea for Northlands International Design Competition (Edmonton)