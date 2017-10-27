| by Jack Landau |

Toronto voters, candidates still unclear on ward boundaries as election draws near; More Toronto households put too much income toward housing compared to the rest of Canada; Mississauga Mayor Crombie says she will run for reelection in 2018; and more news:

Toronto voters, candidates still unclear on ward boundaries as election draws near (Torontoist)

Canada's housing market 'highly vulnerable,' CMHC warns (CBC News)

Toronto Artwalk: The beauty of city-sanctioned graffiti (Metro News)

CAMH announces McCain Complex Care and Recovery Centre (Torontoist)

Mississauga Mayor Crombie says she will run for reelection in 2018 (CTV News)

More Toronto households put too much income toward housing compared to the rest of Canada: Census (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Palace of Westminster Wrapped in Scaffolding as Renovation Progresses (London)

Glazing Nears Completion at Perkins+Will-Designed Office Complex (Vancouver)

A Unique Public-Private Partnership: Developing Louise Station and Solaire Towers (Calgary)

Harvest Festival Marks Final 'Experience Jasper' Design Demonstration (Edmonton)