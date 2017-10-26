| by Jack Landau |

Toronto condo welcomes Airbnb after signing 1st agreement outside U.S. to regulate rentals; Toronto HIV-AIDS hospital doubles its capacity, launches new awareness campaign; Replacement Etobicoke Civic Centre one step closer to reality; and more news:

Toronto condo welcomes Airbnb after signing 1st agreement outside U.S. to regulate rentals (CBC News)

Replacement Etobicoke Civic Centre one step closer to reality (Inside Toronto)

Where in the city do people struggle most to pay for their homes? (Toronto Star)

Metrolinx Mulls Strategy (Largely in Private) (Steve Munro)

Special Toronto council meeting to decide Pam McConnell's replacement (Inside Toronto)

Toronto HIV-AIDS hospital doubles its capacity, launches new awareness campaign (Toronto Star)

Here’s what you’ll be eating at Assembly Chef’s Hall, a massive new food hall in the core (Toronto Life)

Home ownership rates drop as more young Canadians opt to rent: census (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Europe's First Underwater Restaurant Imagined by Snøhetta (Båly)

MEC Flagship Store Now Under Construction at Olympic Village (Vancouver)

Co-op and Quarry Bay Investments Host Public Engagement for 16 Avenue Development (Calgary)

Steel Frame Erected, Wood Installation Begins at EPL Capilano Branch (Edmonton)