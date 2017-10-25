| by Jack Landau |

King Street Pilot Design Unveiled; Inside Slack’s new Toronto location; Southwest Scarborough will see a new recreation centre, eventually; and more news:

King Street Pilot Design Unveiled (Steve Munro)

Civic Tech: On Google, Sidewalk Labs, and Smart Cities (Torontoist)

Southwest Scarborough will see a new recreation centre, eventually (Inside Toronto)

TTC installing PRESTO fare gates at Bloor - Yonge Station, starting October 23 (Transit Toronto)

Ontario hospitals getting more beds, $140 million in funding (Metro News)

Inside Slack’s new Toronto location (Toronto Life)

TDSB backs off bid to phase out specialty schools (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Apple Store by Foster + Partners Opens in Chicago (Chicago)

127 East Pender Street Hides an Architectural Secret (Vancouver)

Calgary's Former Tallest Building: The Humble Beginnings of Knox United Church (Calgary)

The Oldest Surviving Flour Mill in Alberta (Edmonton)