| by Jack Landau |

New Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster on Bombardier delays and what to do about Union; Parkdale tenants protest eviction; landlord says repairs, renovation needed; The Case for Free Public Transit; and more news:

New Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster on Bombardier delays and what to do about Union (Globe and Mail)

Toronto’s tech talent being used to woo Amazon (Toronto Star)

Midtown Toronto to welcome new and improved green space in spring (Inside Toronto)

Parkdale tenants protest eviction; landlord says repairs, renovation needed (Metro News)

Inside WE’s new high-tech Global Learning Centre with Skype pods, a wellness room and 39 microclimate zones (Toronto Life)

LORINC: Does the new TCHC fire safety plan go far enough? (Spacing Toronto)

The Case for Free Public Transit (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Second Tower of Montreal's YUL Condominiums Begins Construction (Montreal)

Shaping the 48-Storey Fairmont Pacific Rim (Vancouver)

Constructing 11th Avenue Place (Calgary)

Building the Edmonton Clinic Health Academy (Edmonton)