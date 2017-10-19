| by Jack Landau |

Seaton House could be replaced with combined care facility in 2019 (Inside Toronto)

Bloor bike lanes one step closer to becoming permanent (Toronto Star)

Why do so many cars get stuck in TTC Queens Quay tunnel? (Metro News)

New report offers ideas for shaking up civic electoral system (Toronto Star)

A bike advocate and a worried business owner face off over the Bloor Street bike lanes (Toronto Life)

Amazon headquarters would ‘fundamentally alter’ potential Canadian city candidates (Global News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Rafael Viñoly-Designed One Grant Park to Soar 76 Storeys (Chicago)

Open House Held for Thurlow + Harwood Development (Vancouver)

Residence Inn by Marriott Tops Out in the Beltline (Calgary)

Edmonton's Most Expensive Penthouse Includes a Complimentary Bentley (Edmonton)