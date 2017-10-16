| by Jack Landau |

Toronto can find inspiration for its public spaces from these cities; Toronto highrise tenants will soon know if they're 'living in a fire trap'; Cookie baron's factory lands could become massive new development; and more news:

Toronto can find inspiration for its public spaces from these cities (Globe and Mail)

Toronto highrise tenants will soon know if they’re ‘living in a fire trap’ (Toronto Star)

LORINC: What we talk about when we talk about mixed use on the waterfront (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto Hydro restoring power after winds leave 25,000 in the dark (Globe and Mail)

Bloor bike lanes have time — and money — on their side: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Cookie baron’s factory lands could become massive new development (Torontoist)

Swissport ground crew workers' strike ends at Toronto’s Pearson airport (Globe and Mail)

Toronto lighting the way for electric vehicle future (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hotel with Undulating Floor Plates Proposed in Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

120-Unit Onni Group Project Coming to Beach District (Vancouver)

Details Emerge for 46-Storey Mixed-Use Tower at 633 Third Avenue (Calgary)

Architects Propose 'Stitching' of Downtown and Whyte Avenue with High Level Line Project (Edmonton)