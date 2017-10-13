| by Jack Landau |

Province’s waterfront Hearn site subject of sales talks; Momentum building for 'Union Station West', a new transit hub at Pearson; Bombardier will miss target this year for TTC streetcar deliveries; and more news:

Province’s waterfront Hearn site subject of sales talks (Metro News)

Toronto family seeks compensation for trashed home in ‘horrific’ rental gone wrong (Globe and Mail)

Church of the Holy Trinity looks to repurpose doors burned in fire (Toronto Star)

Ontario announces fare discount for passengers travelling by both GO and TTC (Transit Toronto)

Giant rubber duck proved to be an economic boon, festival says (Metro News)

Bombardier will miss target this year for TTC streetcar deliveries (Globe and Mail)

Momentum building for 'Union Station West', a new transit hub at Pearson (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Four Different Visions Presented for Nepean Point Makeover (Ottawa)

The Waning Influence of the Sun Tower From West Pender and Abbott Streets (Vancouver)

Recollecting Construction of Citadel West and Castello (Calgary)

Precursor to The Pearl: Construction of Regency's Quest Condos (Edmonton)