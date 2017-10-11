| by Jack Landau |

Tory’s Smarttrack plan heads off for public input; Should Toronto Islands get ready for another flood?; Councillor pitches help for Eglinton businesses during LRT construction; and more news:

Tory’s Smarttrack plan heads off for public input (Toronto Star)

Should Toronto Islands get ready for another flood? (Metro News)

Councillor pitches help for Eglinton businesses during LRT construction (Toronto Star)

SmartTrack Update: More Questions Than Answers (Updated) (Steve Munro)

Toronto looks to expand tree planting on private properties (Toronto Star)

I moved from Silicon Valley to Toronto, and now I’m getting others to do the same (Toronto Life)

Welcome to the most dangerous time to be a pedestrian in Toronto (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Two Roads Development Secures Initial Construction Financing for 57-Storey Elysee (Miami)

The Skinny on the World's Shallowest Commercial Building (Vancouver)

A Skyscraping Trailblazer: The International Style Elveden Centre (Calgary)

50 Years of the Chateau Lacombe Hotel (Edmonton)