| by Jack Landau |

Sculptures kick off unique program; What empowered municipalities mean for new housing; Proposal to hand over chunk over Port Lands to movie industry is short-sighted; and more news:

Proposal to hand over chunk over Port Lands to movie industry is short-sighted: Hume (Toronto Star)

New blueprint for developers: Talk to the neighbours first (Globe and Mail)

Sculptures kick off unique program (Toronto Star)

OMB Reform: What empowered municipalities mean for new housing (Spacing Toronto)

GO/TTC Co-Fares: A Glass Half Full (Steve Munro)

Signs of Canada’s economic slowdown are no longer ‘just a one-off blip’ (Financial Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Architectural Expression Becomes Clear at Stern-Designed One Bennett Park (Chicago)

Chard Development's Ellsworth Now Structurally Complete (Vancouver)

Crown Lighting Unveiled at 707 Fifth Street (Calgary)

Photos: Grand Opening of NorQuest College Singhmar Centre for Learning (Edmonton)