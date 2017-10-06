| by Jack Landau |

A development application filed with the City is adding to the growing list of infill proposals for Tower-in-the-Park style apartment buildings in Toronto. While most similar proposals seek to replace green space and surface parking with new residential density, the plan at 155 Wellesley Street East aims to build new medical offices and a pharmacy at the base of the existing 18-storey apartment tower on site.

Facing south at 155 Wellesley East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Plans from property owner Starlight Investments Ltd. and Daniel Johnson Architect Inc. call for a two-storey, medical office addition to the east and south of the tower, replacing a covered surface parking lot. On the west side to the tower's base, a single-storey pharmacy would extend from the building toward the southeast corner of Wellesley and Homewood Avenue.

Facing southeast at 155 Wellesley East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A total of approximately 2,214 m² of new gross floor area is proposed across the site, consisting of 1,199 m² (12,907 ft²) of medical office space on the first floor, and an additional 938 m2 (10,093 sf) on level 2. The pharmacy addition would add 125 m² of space to the site, while an additional 56 m² would be converted from existing space, bringing the pharmacy to a total of 181 m², or 1,954 ft².

Facing east at 155 Wellesley East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A second floor 239 m² residential courtyard would wrap around the tower’s east and south facades, separating the tower's residential suites from the new offices. While the east addition would replace almost all of the surface parking, existing underground vehicular parking will be maintained. The plans also retain some of the green space along the site's Wellesley and Homewood frontages, while adding new landscaping to the mix.

Aerial diagram of 155 Wellesley East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

