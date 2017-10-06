| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson University continues to expand their Downtown Toronto presence with new educational facilities. Among the latest projects being undertaken by the educational institution, construction is well underway on the new Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, a 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed educational facility and student residence on Church Street, just north of Dundas Street East.

Podium of the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex viewed from the north, image by Craig White

Crews from Eastern Construction are now forming the final level of the podium's taller north volume. With the concrete below sufficiently cured, the removal of shoring jacks and other construction equipment has opened up lower level views into the building, where spaces like the ground floor's three-storey atrium are now evident.

Atrium at the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Craig White

The photos above also show that curtain wall cladding installation has begun on the building, with the south podium volume already mostly sealed off from the elements. Glazing is now in place for many of the punched windows here, while the surrounding insulation panels will soon be covered up by metal panel cladding as well. The north podium volume will soon get its skin too, with aluminum steel studs now in place and ready to carry the exterior finishes.

Facing north at at the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Craig White

The podium volumes will serve a number of Ryerson departments, including the Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Midwifery Education, the School of Nutrition, the School of Occupational and Public Health, and the Communications, Government & Community Engagement department. Other areas within the base include spaces for University Advancement, Food Services, and a Fabrication Zone.

Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image courtesy of Ryerson University

The soon-to-begin tower floors will eventually serve as a residence to help support Ryerson's growing student population. The building will add 100 student housing suites to Ryerson, capable of accommodating up to 332, when completed next summer, and in time for the fall 2018 school semester.

