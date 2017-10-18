| by Jack Landau |

While the new Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station is set to enter service as the new Line 1 northwest terminus on December 17th, Vaughan's nascent downtown is still a fair chunk of construction work away from becoming "a thing." Along with transit connectivity and commercial development, the creation of residential density is an important step in building a functional downtown for Vaughan. One of the pioneering projects contributing residential density to the area, Plaza and Berkeley's The Met will soon bring a Quadrangle-designed 35-storey tower and multiple blocks of townhomes to Jane Street, just north of Highway 7.

Facing southeast across The Met site, image by David Ackerman

Construction of the project has been ongoing since late 2016, when preliminary site preparation work commenced in advance of shoring and excavation. Work has progressed throughout 2017, and by the time of our last visit to the site in September, a large section of the P3 level had been built, and forming had commenced for the P2 level above. In the time since then, most of the P3 and P2 levels have been formed at the east end of the pit, while work has begun on the first elements of the uppermost P1 parking level.

Facing northeast across The Met site, image by David Ackerman

Once the east end of the P1 level is fully formed, we will see the first above-grade elements take shape for the project. This side of the site will be home to The Met's six blocks of townhomes, which will serve to transition the taller tower to the west to the lower commercial and industrial properties to the east.

Forming underway for The Met's P1 level, image by David Ackerman

Progress is slower coming at the west end of the pit, where a tower crane was installed midway through September. This portion of the parking garage will also support the foundations for the 35-storey tower component, which will rise along the site's Jane Street frontage.

Facing east across The Met site, image by David Ackerman

