| by Jack Landau |

A new auto dealership is gearing up to open late this fall, soon to add to the growing presence of international auto brands along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Just south of Dundas on the east side of the busy highway, the new Grand Touring Automobiles dealership is nearing completion at 777 Dundas Street East.

Grand Touring Automobiles viewed from the west on Dundas, image by Craig White

Desigedn by Plaston Architect Limited and Weis, the 141,000 ft² dealership has been progressing steadily since a Fall 2015 ground breaking ceremony marked the official start of construction. In the two years since, a complex steel and concrete structure has been built on the site's sloping grade, with a cascading two-storey frontage on Carroll Street to the east, and a four-storey elevation facing the Don Valley Parkway to the west.

Facing north at Grand Touring Automobiles on Carroll Street, image by Craig White

The latest photos of the site show nearly-complete cladding installation, consisting of a combination of clear and dark-tinted curtain wall glazing, alucarbon, and aluminum composite panels. With only a few panels of cladding still awaiting installation, some of the final exterior details will be the signage for the collection of luxury auto brands that will be sold within the building.

Grand Touring Automobiles viewed from the west on Dundas, image by Craig White

Once complete, the dealership will be over five times the size of the existing Grand Touring Automobiles facility on Dupont Street. The move of the dealership to the DVP and Dundas facility will allow for the redevelopment of the 740 Dupont Street site. Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects and led by developer RioCan, the redevelopment proposes a 10-storey mixed-use condo on the Dupont site between Christie and Shaw streets.

Grand Touring Automobiles' Carroll Street frontage, image by Craig White

At the current rate of construction, it won't be too many more months until the new dealership opens its doors. In the meantime, you can follow along with construction and join in the discussion by visiting the project's associated Forum thread.