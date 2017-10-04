| by Jack Landau |

Construction is in full swing at the Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay site of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, a new mixed-use development that will bring new office, commercial, and institutional space, along with residential units and public realm improvements to Toronto's waterfront. While below grade forming is moving along for phase two—the complex's two condominium towers—at phase one—a RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed office component known as 130 QQE, exterior finishes are filling in the look.

130 QQE viewed from the southeast on Queens Quay, image by Forum contributor skycandy

130 QQE's 11 and 14-storey volumes reached their final heights earlier in the summer. In the weeks that have followed, the installation of the building's exterior finishes have made a great deal of progress. Contrasting red and black brick precast panels now adorn the lower levels, while glazing installation continues to seal off the punched windows. The windows are being finished in a dark, reflective glazing accented by thin black mullions and alternating vertical accents of black and white.

130 QQE viewed from the southwest on Queens Quay, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The image above, meanwhile, highlights the sleek black glass wrap on the building's fourth floor. This dark, multi-toned curtainwall shows where Artscape Launchpad's new 30,000 ft² creative hub will be. Directly below at the southwest corner, progress is apparent for one of the building's signature design features, a cutout section that frames structural V-shaped columns.

130 QQE viewed from the south on Queens Quay, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A closer look shows that a lattice of steel has been installed below the third floor's concrete slab, a first step in creating the space's sculptural ceiling. The photo below also shows that a triangular-shaped concrete wall on the space's west facade, accentuating the angular geometry.

130 QQE viewed from the west on Lower Jarvis, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A rendering of the completed building puts the construction images above into perspective. At the current pace of work, 130 QQE is on track to open its doors next summer, bringing several new employees to the area, as well as a northern extension to the popular Claude Cormier + Associés-designed Sugar Beach that exists across Queens Quay the site.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

