| by Jack Landau |

Where most suburban townhome developments tend to cater largely to motorists, Adi Development Group is introducing a transit-connected Stationwest community to Burlington, soon to add a collection of ICON Architects-designed homes right next to Aldershot GO station. Adi recently celebrated Statonwest's ground breaking ceremony, marking the official start of construction, where the team behind the project was joined by Burlington’s Mayor Rick Goldring, Ward 1 Councillor Rick Craven, and purchasers of homes in the community.

(L-R) Adi Development Group’s CEO Tariq Adi, COO Saud Adi and Ward 1 Councillor Rick Craven, image by Arthur Porte

The project's direct connection to Aldershot GO—allowing for easy commuting to Downtown Toronto—will be complemented by an onsite Car Share program that takes advantage of the site's proximity to Highways 403, 407 and the QEW. “Stationwest represents the first bold step toward the City’s goal of creating a great mobility hub at this location,” said Ward 1 Councillor Rick Craven, adding that “residents will be able to walk or ride their bikes to the GO station or Plains Road for shopping, or to nearby parks like LaSalle Park and the Royal Botanical Gardens.”

Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring, Ward 1 Councillor Rick Craven, and Stationwest purchasers, image by Arthur Porte

The 13-acre Stationwest community will eventually be home to 233 traditional, back-to-back, and stacked townhomes, and 172 condominium units in twin mid-rises, all connected by a network of pedestrian-friendly paths and courtyards, with a future park and conservation area also planned for the site.

Stationwest site plan, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

“We had a vision for this site where we can create a landscape that would be home to every person you can imagine—whether you’re living in a townhouse, condo or stacked town,” said Saud Adi, Adi’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Stationwest community sold out in record time. It was a phenomenal success and we look forward to introducing the final two blocks of townhomes in Spring 2018, adding to the vibrancy of this site.”

Stationwest Burlington, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

