| by Jack Landau |

A mid-rise condominium development has been proposed on Toronto's Queen Street East, just east of Leslie. The properties were originally to be the site of Stage East Lofts condominium project by Neilas, but that development was cancelled. After years of inactivity, 2016 saw the demolition of a one-storey building at 1251 Queen Street East that existed on the eastern half of the site, as well as the whole site being put up for sale. Now, Condoman Developments Inc. has submitted a new set of planning documents to the City for for approval.

Post Lofts subject site, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

To be known as Post Lofts, its reworked design is by ICON Architects as a 6-storey, 29-unit condominium. Plans call for the demolition of the remaining one-storey commercial building on the west half of the site, making way for the 25-metre tall structure as measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level.

Looking southwest at Post Lofts, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The lower levels would form a 14-metre-high street wall along Queen, with the main façade to include stepbacks above the 5th floor. The south side of the building along Memory Lane would include terraced stepbacks from level 3 up to the mechanical penthouse, keeping the massing entirely within the angular plane requirements set out in the City’s Ashbridges Precinct Urban Design Guidelines.

Looking north at Post Lofts, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building's 29 condominium units are proposed in a mix of 17 one-bedrooms plus dens (59%), 1 two-bedrooms (3%) and 11 two-bedroom plus dens (38%). The building would meet Queen Street with a 248 m² (2,669 ft²) at-grade retail space.

Looking southeast at Post Lofts, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would be served by 103 m² (1109 ft²) of indoor amenity space housed on the ground floor to the rear of the street-fronting commercial unit. No common outdoor amenity spaces will be provided in the building, with private balconies filling this requirement.

A two-level underground parking garage will serve the building, offering 21 parking spaces and 30 bicycle parking spaces. The garage would be accessed via a car elevator off of Memory Lane, a public laneway at the rear of the site. An additional 8 bicycle parking spaces would be provided at grade in the form of four City of Toronto bike rings.

