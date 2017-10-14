| by Jack Landau |

A new development proposal is seeking permission for new residential density on the stretch of Yonge Street between York Mills Road and Highway 401 in North York, where Yonge climbs out of Hoggs Hollow. The property at 4155 Yonge Street—now in the hands of GreenCity Development Group Inc.—was the site of an earlier application from the site's former owner. The previous plans for a 10-storey mixed-use building included a design that extended onto the valley slope at the east side of the subject site, and was refused by the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) in 2013. The basis of the refusal stemmed from the proposal’s encroachment into the valley sides, while no objection was shown to the proposed 10-storey height.

4155 Yonge subject site, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Following the OMB decision, the site was sold to the current owners, who have now come forward with their own proposed Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and Zoning By-law Amendment (ZBA), which would permit a 14-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium building with a height of 48.9 metres, and containing 64 units. The building design is divided into three distinct volumes on the exterior, with the lowest five-storey volume featuring a stone finish framing a window wall cladding system. Above, the middle five-storey volume would be primarily clad in brick with window wall, while the upper four-storey section finished largely in window wall cladding.

Looking southwest from William Carson Crescent, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project's 64 condominium suites would come in a mix of 8 one-bedrooms (12.5%), 31 two-bedrooms (48.44%), and 25 three-bedrooms (39.06%). The units would range in size from 98 m² (1,055 ft²) to 179 m² (1,926 ft²). Residents would have access to a combined 348 m² (3,750 ft²) of amenity space, divided between 101 m² (1,089 ft²) of indoor space on the ground floor, 84 m² (906 ft²) of indoor space on the second floor, as well as 89 m² (960 ft²) and 65 m² (700 ft²) outdoor spaces on the ground floor.

Looking northeast from Yonge Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would be situated just 300 metres (984 feet) north of York Mills subway station, providing easy access to the city's rapid transit network. The project's proximity to Highway 401 also caters to motorists, with a 2.5-storey underground parking garage proposed to contain spaces for 82 vehicles. The bulk of the spaces would be provided in 33 double car-stackers that allow vehicles to be accessed without the need to move the other vehicle in the stacker. 13 visitor spaces housed on the P1 level would not require stackers, while 49 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided.

Owing of the location of the Yonge subway tunnels (depicted in the section below), the parking garage and foundation piles would need to be built to avoid them. While the tunnels are deep enough not to impact P1 and P2-upper levels, the lower P2 level—containing 18 parking spaces in double stackers—would be located to the east.

Elevation diagram showing positioning of subway tunnels, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.