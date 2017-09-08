| by Jack Landau |

Some substantial height is being proposed kitty corner from the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) at the intersection of Dundas and McCaul streets in Downtown Toronto. Just over a week ago, applications for Rezoning and Site Plan Approval were submitted for a site at 292 through 298 Dundas West owned by Spaldingthorpe Developments Inc. and the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (an arm of the worldwide Catholic Church), seeking permissions for a 38-storey condominium tower to be built by Tribute Communities.

Aerial facing southeast towards 292 Dundas West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the project would rise 127.3 metres from a two storey colonnaded base, immediately south of the 1908-built St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The tower takes the form of a series of stacked and offset 'boxes', using vision glass and metal panels to create a randomized pattern of solids and voids to frame each of the condominium units within.

Facing west from Dundas and Simcoe towards 292 Dundas West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

292 Dundas West's podium, clad largely in vision glass, would contain roughly 210 m² of street-fronting retail—essentially the southwest quarter of the ground floor—along with 930 m² of church-related community and office uses on the first and second floors, and a 605 m² daycare facility with space for 62 children on the second and third floors. At the east end of the building, windows and an amenity terrace will look out onto a proposed 322 m² (3,468 ft²) park to be built at the northeast corner of Dundas and McCaul, which would serve as the development's proverbial front porch, open up St Patrick's Church to views from Dundas Street, and add a new public space just steps from both the AGO and OCAD University.

Facing northeast towards 292 Dundas West and new park, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Above the podium levels, the tower would have a total of 382 residential units, which are proposed in a mix of 218 one-bedroom, 97 two-bedroom and 67 three-bedroom units. With 46% of the proposed units offering two or three bedrooms, the project is aiming to attract a wider range of demographics, including families.

Aerial facing east towards 292 Dundas West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The units will be served by approximately 835 m² of amenity space housed on the third and fourth levels of the building, divided between 520 m² of indoor space and 315 m² of outdoor space. A 353 m² indoor space on level three will connect with a 256 m² outdoor terrace overlooking the new park. An additional indoor space on level 4 of roughly 167 m² will connect with a 59 m² outdoor amenity terrace overlooking St. Patrick Street.

Facing north from Dundas and St. Patrick towards 292 Dundas West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

292 Dundas West proposes a three-level underground parking containing 90 residential parking spaces, accessed via a driveway from St. Patrick Street. Due to the constrained conditions on site, the parking levels would be accessed via two car elevators, while a covered on-site queueing area for vehicles is meant to prevent the building’s daily traffic from interfering with with traffic on St. Patrick Street. In addition, 383 bicycle parking spaces are proposed, divided between 344 resident and 39 visitor spaces.

Facing north on McCaul towards 292 Dundas West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

We will return with additional updates as the project works its way through the planning and approvals process. In the meantime, you can review existing project facts and images by visiting its database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.