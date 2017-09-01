| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up August 2017's hottest stories, Database files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Major Redevelopment Plans in the Works for Bayview Village

Bayview Village redevelopment, image via futureofbvshops.com

Our most popular article from August announced plans for the mixed-use future of North York's Bayview Village mall site. In second place, the long-anticipated start of construction activity for Mizrahi's "supertall" The One generated quite a bit of buzz among readers.

2. Ground Broken for Toronto's First 'Supertall', Mizrahi's The One

3. Resubmission for LCBO Lands Updates the Skyscraping Plans

4. Good News / Bad News for Scarborough Transit

5. Tridel's Next Waterfront Condo Honours The Waves

6. West Toronto Railpath Extension Inching Closer to Reality

7. ONE Properties Proposes 43 Storeys at Church and Wellesley

8. Construction Progresses on New Gardiner Expressway Off-Ramp

9. 39-Storey Tower Proposed for High-Rise Cluster Beside Distillery

10. 771 Yonge Condo Proposal Scaled Back, Entirely Redesigned

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The start of preliminary construction activity propelled our database file for Mizrahi's The One to the top spot for the third month in a row, as anticipation builds for the supertall tower at Yonge and Bloor. Also in second place for a third consecutive month, the ongoing demolition of buildings on The Well site has kept the project's database near the top of the pack.

2. The Well

3. 488 University

4. ZEN King West

5. Massey Tower

6. The Selby

7. One Bloor East

8. 321 Davenport

9. CIBC Square

10. Bayview Village Redevelopment

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

Construction at CIBC Square, image by Jack Landau

Regular construction updates for the CIBC Square office complex have helped the project maintain its command of our most popular Forum thread for a second month in a row. Ten York Street's Forum thread was our most popular in the month of June, before being displaced to the second spot for July. Ten York held its spot on the podium for August, once again ranking as our second most popular thread.

2. Ten York Street

3. Monde

4. Union Station Revitalization

5. One Bloor East

6. Massey Tower

7. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

8. Sun Life Financial Tower and Harbour Plaza Residences

9. The Well

10. Toronto Eaton Centre

***