| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Ryerson Architecture's 2017-2018 lecture series kicks off this Thursday with Toronto architect Heather Dubbeldam speaking on 'The Next Green: Innovation in Sustainability Through Design'. The lecture is open to the public but has limited spots remaining, and requires registration. You can secure a spot via a link at the end of this article, or you can watch a livestream of the event from wherever you connect to the net.

Dubbeldam, principal of Dubbeldam Architecture + Design, comes from a long line of architects, the fourth generation in her family to practice. Her firm produces modernist work which explores "contemporary architectural issues in which a desire to improve the public realm figures prominently—demonstrated not only by professional advocacy but by the projects undertaken by the studio." With many awards for design excellence, Dubbeldam has been recognized by architectural publications across the globe.

Heather Dubbeldam, image courtesy of Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

One of the most prestigious prizes in architecture, Dubbeldam received the 2016 Professional Prix de Rome from the Canada Council. The prize is supporting Dubbeldam's research project ‘The Next Green – Innovation in Sustainable Housing’, taking Dubbeldam to northern Europe to study innovative cold climate housing design. Resiliency and sustainability are two of Dubbledam's focuses, "exploring how architects in these countries set new standards for sustainable buildings while developing a unique spatial and artistic architectural language in which energy efficiency and design merge seamlessly." Dubbeldam's lecture will focus on her firm's Prix de Rome research so far, following an initial trip to Denmark.

Being held in The Pit in the Ryerson Architecture building at 325 Church Street on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 PM, you can secure a free ticket for the event here, or if the event is full you can livestream it here. Complimentary copies of the October Issue of AZURE Magazine will be available at the door.