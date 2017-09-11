| by Jack Landau |

Now just 4 storeys shy of its final 29-storey height, Urban Capital Property Group's River City Condos Phase 3 continues to catch the eyes of passersby in Toronto's West Don Lands neighbourhood. With 25 storeys now formed, the project's striking Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects design has become apparent, with suites projecting from the building like open drawers, setting the building apart from not just surrounding buildings, but from any other development in the country.

River City 3 viewed from the northwest, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Aerial views of the site provide context, and another take on the complex structure's shifting volumes, especially the east-facing mid-rise podium that fronts onto the Bayview Extension. From this angle, we can also make out River City 3's relationship Phases 1 (black) and 2 (white) across the Adelaide-Richmond-Eastern flyover to the north.

Aerial view of River City 3, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

A north-facing aerial view shows forming activity at the top of the tower (click on the image to enlarge it). Here, conduits and rebar are being laid in advance of the pouring of the 25th floor slab.

Aerial view of River City 3, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

As the tower grows taller, cladding installation continues to seal off the lower levels, providing a clearer picture of the development's exterior expression every day. Some exterior elements now stretch as high as the 16th floor of the tower, though progress is most visible on the podium to the north and the tower base to the south, where glazing, insulation, and raw concrete appears in varying strips, underlining the complexity of the design.

Looking north at River City 3, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Once completed in 2018, River City 3 will introduce 333 homes and hundreds of new residents to an area that was little more than vacant brownfields a decade before. Before even reaching its final height of 100 metres, the development has already taken its place as the tallest structure in the West Don Lands, a title it is expected to hold for the foreseeable future.

Looking north at River City 3 from Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor ADRM

