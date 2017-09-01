| by Jack Landau |

Earlier this summer we got our first glimpse at Angil Development Group Inc.'s One Wellington, a new mid-rise condominium development in Downtown Brantford, a short walk from Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford Campus. The 8-storey IBI Group-designed building will feature 140 units in a playful envelope that evokes a game of Tetris.

One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

Residents of the building will have access to a collection of common spaces and amenities, including a ground-floor lobby offering lounge seating and a 24-hour concierge service. A minimalist colour palette and textured stone finishes will greet residents and visitors, with the space acting as an introduction to the building.

Lobby, One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

The minimalist design aesthetic carries over to the building's amenities, including a study room that replicates a café-style environment, with comfortable seating and communal tables. Large expanses of floor-to-ceiling glazing will fill the space with natural light, while text-based graphic art pieces will add some visual interest.

Study, One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

We took a brief look at One Wellington's party room back in our introductory article on the project last month. This space will allow for large social gatherings, with features including games tables and a kitchen for catered events. The party room will also offer access to an outdoor rooftop garden.

Party room, One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

One Wellington's residents will have access to a professionally equipped and maintained fitness room, offering treadmills, ellipticals, and weight training equipment. Screens mounted on the walls and on fitness equipment will help pass the time during long-haul workouts, while windows and strip lighting on the ceiling will illuminate the space.

Fitness centre, One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

