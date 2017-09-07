| by Jack Landau |

With LJM Developments now gearing up for the upcoming fall launch of their King's Park Condominiums in Hamilton's Stoney Creek area, new images are emerging that reveal more details about the 6-storey, boutique condo development with architecture by RAW Design. Named for the park it's directly across the street from, King's Park will put its residents steps from a valuable neighbourhood amenity, while also offering a selection of on-site amenity spaces.

King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

The newest images show what's on offer from the amenities. Below, the party room's warm palette of wood finishes on walls and floors is complemented by mirrors and floor-to-ceiling glazing that fills the space with natural light and offers views out to the building's outdoor amenity space.

Party room at King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

The aesthetic carries over to the building's gym, where wood finishes are present on the space's overhead lighting and ceiling. Like the party room, floor-to-ceiling windows offer abundant natural lighting while giving residents using workout equipment views of their surroundings.

Gym at King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

Located at the rear of the property, a landscaped patio and play area is furnished with places to grill, eat, and lounge, providing residents with a versatile and pleasant warm weather space to unwind and enjoy on their own, or to entertain their guests.

Outdoor amenity space at King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

A green wall is another outdoor feature, rising above a 4th floor terrace on the west side of the building, continuing up to the roofline.

Green wall at King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

King's Park is now accepting registrations for its 93 one and two-bedroom suites, ranging in size from 534 ft² to 1,010 ft², and starting from $249,900.

