| by Jack Landau |

Sales success means that a new high-rise development planned for Mississauga's Hurontario Street can advance. Located just north of Eglinton at Nahani Way, Plaza's Mississauga Square is now approximately 85% sold out. It will add 404 new homes to the area roughly two kilometres north of Square One Shopping Centre. The 33-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development's suites are available in 1 to 3-bedroom layouts, with unit sizes ranging from 457 ft² to 2,090 ft², and prices falling between $315,000 and $900,000.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Of this original release of units, only a handful remain, with current available unit sizes ranging from 492 to 1,071 ft², and prices ranging from $341,000 to $683,000. All but one of the remaining layouts offer two-bedroom configurations, with three of the two-bedroom layouts also offering dens. On the smaller end of this range, unit 207 follows the 1-A layout, offering 492 ft² of living space that includes a combined kitchen/living/dining area flanked by a bathroom, a bedroom, and a balcony.

Unit 4 (layout 1-A) at Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

The largest available remaining suite at Mississauga Square is unit 207 on the 2nd floor of the podium. Following the 2D-C layout, this suite offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms—including an ensuite—and large combined kitchen/living/dining area.

Unit 207 (layout 2D-C) at Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

The completed development will feature Bryon Patton and Associates-appointed interior spaces including a lobby and lounge, a fitness centre, a yoga/meditation studio, men's and women's change rooms, a party room, and a fireplace lounge, all situated on the ground floor. Up on the second floor, the amenities will include a boardroom, a billiards lounge with fireplace, and a library lounge. Even more amenities will be found on the podium rooftop terrace, including a trellis-shaded dining area with grills, lounge space and reading nooks, an outdoor game area, and extensive landscaping. You can take a closer look at the building's amenities in a recent article covering the various common spaces.

Lobby at Mississauga Square, Plaza, Turner Fleischer Architects, Bryon Patton

We will keep an eye out for project updates as the last units are sold, and construction draws closer. In the meantime, you can review more images and project facts by visiting Mississauga Square's Database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.