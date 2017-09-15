| by Jack Landau |

Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake and Vita Two on The Lake are one step closer to construction in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community following a resubmission for Site Plan Approval earlier this month. The 53 and 14-storey Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condo towers have been evolving since an initial 2013 rezoning application was filed, with the latest submission containing various tweaks re: parking required by City planning staff to finalize approvals.

Vita and Vita Two on The Lake on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

The height, massing, and materiality of the two buildings remains unchanged in the September 2017 update. With rezoning for the new buildings already in place, the Site Plan Approval process is among the last remaining planning-related steps in the development process before the start of construction.

Vita on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

The towers follow a similar massing model to other recent developments in the Humber Bay Shores area that places high-rise development along Lake Shore Boulevard to the northwest, and shorter towers situated along Marine Parade Drive to the southeast. This includes another nearby Mattamy and Biddington project, Lago at the Waterfront and Riva Del Lago. The towers are slightly offset to provide views past the shorter buildings to the Humber Bay parks and the lake beyond. Vita and Vita Two’s units will come in a mix of a single bachelor unit, 391 one-bedroom units, 258 two-bedroom units, and four units offering three or more bedrooms.

Vita Two on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

In addition to bringing more residents to what's becoming a bustling Humber Bay Shores area, Vita and Vita Two will introduce a future four-storey, 2,571 m² commercial building at the northwest corner of the site, containing 2,095 m² of commercial space and 476 m² of street-fronting retail, enhancing the nascent streetscape along Lake Shore Boulevard. Another 712 m² of grade-level retail will also face Marine Parade Drive, continuing the strip of restaurants and shops that has formed facing the parks and Toronto skyline.

Plan showing location of Vita, Vita Two, and other Mattamy developments in the area, image courtesy of Mattamy Homes

