| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us inside of York University Station, set to open this December as part of the TTC's Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension. Captured during this year's Doors Open Toronto and submitted to our Flickr Pool by dtstuff9, this photo shows the station's concourse area filled with visitors during the public preview from earlier this year.

Inside York University Station, image by dtstuff9 via Flickr

