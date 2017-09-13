| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of the changing skyline of Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Submitted to the E Condos Forum thread by contributor DonValleyRainbow, this shot shows the 58-storey condominium tower rising into the neighbourhood skyline, soon to overtake the north tower of Minto's Quantum development as the tallest building in the area.

Yonge and Eglinton skyline, image by Forum contributor DonValleyRainbow

