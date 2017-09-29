| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day offers a view of Toronto's South Core skyline. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Waldo, this view shows Ten York Street adding to a view that already includes recent developments Ïce Condominiums, Southcore Financial Centre & Delta Toronto, Maple Leaf Square, and Infinity Condos.

South Core skyline, image by Forum contributor Waldo

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!