| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Dundas Street West in Etobicoke, near Kipling subway station, for a view of a new development under construction. Captured via drone by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this view shows the first phase of Concert Properties' The Kip District, a Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed condo tower, now topped out at 28 storeys.

The Kip District, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!