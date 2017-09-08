| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of three TTC Flexity Outlook streetcars at the intersection of King and Bathurst. Submitted to our Flexity Streetcars Testing & Delivery Forum thread by contributor peter.d, this shot faces southwest from a nearby condominium building at 95 Bathurst Street.

Streetcars at King and Bathurst, image by Forum contributor peter.d

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!