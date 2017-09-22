| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the Humber Treatment Plant in Etobicoke, near the mouth of the Humber River. The second largest wastewater treatment facility in Toronto after the Ashbridges Bay Plant, the 1960-built, 45.3-hectare/112-acre facility serves a population of over 650,000. This drone-captured shot of the plant by Forum contributor Jasonzed faces east over the plant, with the Toronto skyline visible in the distance.

Humber Treatment Plant in Etobicoke, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!