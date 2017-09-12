| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this drone-captured view shows the ongoing transformation of the neighbourhood's skyline. In this view, Eau du Soleil Condos and Cove at Waterways rising, with Westlake Encore in the process of topping out.

Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

