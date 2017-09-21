| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto's King Street East for a view of First Gulf's new Globe and Mail Centre office building. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Michael Muraz, this view shows the Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed building standing 17 storeys above the King and Berkeley intersection.

Aerial view of the Globe and Mail Centre, image by Michael Muraz via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!