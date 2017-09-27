| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's 2006-built Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, located at the southeast corner of Queen Street West and University Avenue. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this view offers a look through the 5-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed building's glassy exterior.

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

