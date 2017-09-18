| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline captured during the recent 2017 Canadian International Air Show. Shared by Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn, this telephoto view was shot from 53 kilometres south of Toronto, atop the Niagara Escarpment in Grimsby, and shows a heart-shaped smoke trail lingering over the city.

Toronto skyline during the air show, image by Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn

