| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows off a drone-captured view from above Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Submitted to the Monde Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this shot looks southwest over the top of Bridgepoint Hospital, across Riverdale Park, and on to the Toronto skyline.

Drone view from above Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!