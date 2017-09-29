| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Regent Park Revitalization has breathed new life into the area. Along with better affordable housing it has market housing, new recreational and cultural facilities, and new retail. Now, one of the latest projects to rise on Regent Park streets is a building that will help create a more complete neighbourhood, adding 332 new rental units for seniors to the community.

The Sumach by Chartwell—a $100 million development from Chartwell Retirement Residences in partnership with The Daniels Corporation and Welltower Inc. Canada—kicked off construction with the official ground breaking ceremony in June 2016. Since then, construction of the 12-storey SvN-designed retirement residence has started to pick up speed on Sumach Street.

Facing southeast towards The Sumach by Chartwell from the Regent Park Athletic Grounds, image by Jack Landau

Following a speedy shoring phase, the project's one-level 82-space underground parking garage was excavated, and then formed. This past spring, the project arrived back at grade and has since risen another few levels.

Facing west towards The Sumach by Chartwell from the Regent Park Athletic Grounds, image by Jack Landau

The south end of the building (at left in the image above) now stands five levels above the Sumach and Shuter intersection. The east face of the building will front Sumach with a 7-storey streetwall across from the new Regent Park Athletic Grounds, before stepping back for the upper storeys. At the north end, a double-height ground floor will host a 5,500 ft² bistro-style restaurant for both residents and the public.

Facing southwest towards The Sumach by Chartwell from the Regent Park Athletic Grounds, image by Jack Landau

Once complete, the building will offer residents a number of features and amenities including formal and informal dining rooms, a horticulture room, conference room, outdoor gardens, a games lounge, party room, pet spa, theatre, fitness centre, library, an outdoor rooftop patio, and a 9th floor pub.

The Sumach by Chartwell, image courtesy of Chartwell/Daniels/Welltower

