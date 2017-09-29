| by Jack Landau |

Construction is in full swing for a new public space in Toronto's King and Bathurst neighbourhood. With residents now moved in to Plaza's Musée, work has shifted to the construction of a new 8,000 ft² public park at the rear of the 17-storey Quadrangle-designed condominium development. This quiet, urban green space designed by The Planning Partnership is now well underway, with work anticipated to wrap up later in the fall.

Facing west across the future park, image by Forum contributor AHK

The view above shows trees planted directly in the ground, employing Silva Cell technology to keep the earth from being compacted around, and also in raised concrete planters. The raised planters feature a curving, organic aesthetic also picked up in an open-air sheltered galleria that cuts through Musée's ground floor, a passage that will connect the new park with Adelaide Street.

Facing northwest across the future park, image by Forum contributor AHK

The galleria rendering (looking south from Adelaide Street) depicts the passage as an outdoor (but sheltered) art gallery leading to the park.

Galleria at Musée Condos, image courtesy of Plaza

Comparing the photos above with a marketing rendering of the park shows that the design of the park has been revised since the image was released, replacing the rectilinear planters with the curving ones.

Preliminary rendering of the park, image courtesy of Plaza

The park is targeted for completion this year, so we can look forward to the remaining elements being installed over the coming weeks.