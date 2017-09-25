| by Jack Landau |

In the just over 9 months since we last visited the North York site of Chestnut Hill Developments and Fortress Real Developments' Lotus Condos, plenty of work has been accomplished on the new condominium development on Sheppard Avenue East. At the time of our December 2016 construction update, below-grade forming was well underway for the 12-storey Kirkor Architects Planners-designed condominium development just east of Bayview subway staton.

Lotus Condos viewed from the west on Sheppard Avenue, image by Forum contributor salsa

Since then Lotus has long surpassed the milestone of forming the building's ground floor, with work now underway on the 9th floor.

Aerial view of Lotus viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor Mic

The current level marks a change in massing of the building, with the northern arm of the L-shaped structure now topping out beside Sheppard Avenue. The building's western arm along Kenaston Gardens—just opposite Bayview Station's south entrance—is set to continue its ascent to 12 storeys plus rooftop mechanical.

Aerial view of Lotus viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor Mic

Once completed in 2018, the project will stand 138 feet above the Sheppard Avenue East and Kenaston Gardens intersection. The project's contribution to Sheppard Avenue East's emerging streetwall will be joined by improvements to the public realm, and the increased activity provided by residents of the building's 244 new condominium units. Inside, amenities will include a landscaped rooftop outdoor terrace, a fitness room and outdoor yoga garden, a boardroom, and a private dining room.

Lotus Condos, image courtesy of Chestnut Hill/Fortress RDI

