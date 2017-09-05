| by Jack Landau |

A Nuit Blanche-style art installation dominated Toronto's skyline over the Labour Day long weekend, with the Modernist exteriors of Mies van der Rohe's iconic TD Centre serving as the canvas for what has been hailed as "the largest public art project of its kind undertaken anywhere in the world." Presented by Cadillac Fairview and TD Bank Group as part of TD Centre's 50th anniversary celebrations, the installation by Montreal-based artist Aude Moreau paid homage to the complex's architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

LESS IS MORE OR installation at the TD Centre, image by Jack Landau

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night, the phrase "LESS IS MORE OR"—a variation on van der Rohe's famous "less is more" credo—was emblazoned in hundred-foot-tall letters on the upper levels of the TD Centre's towers. Formed by the meticulous blacking-out of the towers' windows, the installation took countless hours of coordination between the installation's organizers and the various offices in the complex's upper levels.

While the installation was visible from various points around the city, some media photographers were treated to views from the 46th floor of the Delta Hotel on Bremner, where the full scope of the project was on display.

LESS IS MORE OR installation at the TD Centre, image by Jack Landau

Among the many vantage points where the installation was prominently featured in view, Roundhouse Park offered a good view of the bulk of the message. Already a popular spot for photographers, the appeal of a giant message on the skyline gave the park the near constant sound of tripods deploying and shutter clicks during this weekend's dusk hours.

The installation as seen from Roundhouse Park, image by Marcus Mitanis

Acting as a light beacon, the installation attracted crowds to the Financial District, where acute-angled views of the already photogenic office complex were produced in great numbers. Whether captured from the corner of King and Bay or the interior of the complex's courtyard, these close-up views provide an added sense of scale for the installation.

The installation as seen from the base of the TD Centre, image by Marcus Mitanis

We look forward to seeing even more photography of the art installation in the coming days. You can share your photos by visiting the TD Centre's associated Forum thread, the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or by submitting your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool.