| by UrbanToronto Staff |

Got a knack for writing and a passion for buildings? We're looking for urban-savvy and enthusiastic interns who have an excellent command of the written word, strong familiarity with social media, and possess an interest in and knowledge of Toronto development, architecture, planning or real estate.

Whether you're looking for work experience in the industry, seeking a placement for school credit or simply have a particular interest in UrbanToronto, we want you! This is a perfect opportunity to learn about the industry and you'll have the chance to tour buildings, meet movers and shakers, and attend events.

Interested applicants should send the following information to online at urbantoronto dot ca and use the subject "Internship":

• a brief bio explaining why you'd be an awesome intern at UrbanToronto

• a 200-word mini-essay about your favourite building in Toronto and why

• a maximum of three links to previously published articles/blog posts/other proof of your attempts to "write"

Join the UrbanToronto Team: Internship Positions Available