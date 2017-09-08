| by Jack Landau |

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority is formulating plans to transform Toronto Pearson International Airport into a “Global Mega-Hub.” The plans—calling for improved services for an anticipated increase in airport traffic—rely on new higher-order transit connections better linking the airport with the region through an expanded rapid transit network. The expansion of other complementary services as the airport grows can also be expected, and now hotelier Holiday Inn is proposing two new hotels in the vicinity of Pearson in Etobicoke.

The first of these proposals was submitted near the end of August for a site at 25 International Boulevard, just east of the intersection of Carlingview and Renforth drives, and approximately 500 metres east of the airport grounds. Now seeking Site Plan Approval, the proposal calls for a 7-storey hotel to be built on part of a surface parking lot which serves an adjacent office building. Bearing the Holiday Inn Express brand, the API Development Consultants / Saplys Architects-designed building would contain 110 hotel rooms, and 229.9 m² of conference facilities, with 100 parking spaces located at grade to the rear and side of the hotel.

25 International Blvd., image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

Documents outlining the hotel's proposed finishes show a range of materials including wood-print finish metal panels, external insulation finishing system (EIFS) in a range of styles, stone veneers, and multiple tones of architectural block finishes.

25 International Blvd., image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

A second proposal for a Holiday Inn hotel was submitted the next day, this one located a few kilometres to the north, at 407 Rexdale Boulevard. Also seeking Site Plan Approval, this plan calls for two new structures; a 7-storey hotel ar the back of the lot, and a single-storey restaurant building fronting onto Rexdale Boulevard. An existing vacant single-storey commercial building would be demolished on the site.

407 Rexdale Blvd., image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by n Architecture Inc., the hotel would contain 111 guest rooms in a variety of sizes, and would also house an indoor pool, fitness centre, and breakfast area on the first floor, and a restaurant space occupying the 7th floor. Architectural plans detail the materials that will be used on the project’s exterior, which include cultured stone bricks, stucco, and EIFS.

407 Rexdale Blvd., image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

